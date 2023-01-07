Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $126.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.76.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

