Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.84. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 17,399 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

