Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.84. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 17,399 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.