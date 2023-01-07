Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 2.8 %

EVRG opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.