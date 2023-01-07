Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

ES opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

