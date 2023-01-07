eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $11.57

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.07. eXp World shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 622 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World Increases Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,972 shares of company stock valued at $881,162. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in eXp World by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

