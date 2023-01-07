Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $829,528. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 69.86% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.