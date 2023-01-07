Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

