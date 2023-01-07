Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 8.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

