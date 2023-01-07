FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $404.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.