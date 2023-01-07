Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 61.5 %

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.