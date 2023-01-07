FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.20.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

