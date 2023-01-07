Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Ferrari stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.27.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

