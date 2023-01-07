Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,912.9% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,906.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,917.9% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

