First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,991 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

