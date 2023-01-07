First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 632 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

