First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

