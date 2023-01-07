FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FORM. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.