Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,588 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

