Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,201 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $141.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $245.59. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.15.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in F5 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

