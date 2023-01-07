Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2,201 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30.
F5 Stock Performance
FFIV opened at $141.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $245.59. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.15.
Institutional Trading of F5
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in F5 by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
