Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.04. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 10,021 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $907.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 610,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.