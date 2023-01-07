Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.