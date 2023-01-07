Garrison Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,917.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $235,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,474.6% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 109,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,910.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,972.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,752.1% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

