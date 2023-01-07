GDS Wealth Management Buys 104,824 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,474.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,824 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,910.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,972.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,752.1% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.1% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

