Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Generac by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

