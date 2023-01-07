General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

GD opened at $248.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

