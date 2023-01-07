General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

