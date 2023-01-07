GenTrust LLC Acquires 10,441 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,050.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,890.3% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.