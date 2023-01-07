Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.83) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 604.17 ($7.28).

Glencore Stock Performance

GLEN stock opened at GBX 525.90 ($6.34) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 534.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 491.12. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 571.90 ($6.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a PE ratio of 542.16.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

