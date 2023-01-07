Godsey & Gibb Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

