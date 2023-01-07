Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GSBD opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

