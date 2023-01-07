Goodwin Daniel L Sells 1,200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

