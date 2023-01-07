Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.6 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.