Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.77. Grifols shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1,452 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

