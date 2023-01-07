Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

