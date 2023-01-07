Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,890.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after buying an additional 2,100,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after buying an additional 1,955,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

