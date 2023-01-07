HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,789. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

