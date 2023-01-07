Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,482 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 450.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

