Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

