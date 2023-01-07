Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HII opened at $230.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

