Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BCYC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $931.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
Featured Stories
