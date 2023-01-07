Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BCYC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $931.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after purchasing an additional 755,993 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,294,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 253,846 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,006,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

