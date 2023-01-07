Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.