Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,606 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

SPHD opened at $45.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

