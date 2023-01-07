Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,316,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47.

