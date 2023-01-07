Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 518.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.