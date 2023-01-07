iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,016 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $91.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

