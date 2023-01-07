iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.57. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

