Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 105.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 106.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.