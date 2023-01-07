J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.