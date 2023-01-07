Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

