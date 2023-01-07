John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

